Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Muscatine, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.