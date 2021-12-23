Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomor…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 deg…