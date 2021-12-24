 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

