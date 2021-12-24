Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomor…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 deg…
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.