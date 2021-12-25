The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Iowa today through Sunday.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomor…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mus…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.