Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.