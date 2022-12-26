It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 1-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be going up thanks to a warm front, but not for long. A cold front will cool things right back down. Chance of snow with both fronts. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17. 12 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mo…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. The Muscatine area…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. Rain is expected…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 10 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…