Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 1-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.