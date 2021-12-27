 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

