Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
