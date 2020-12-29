It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Muscatine, IA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
