It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
