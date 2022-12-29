 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

