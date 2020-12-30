It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.04. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until WED 9:00 AM CST. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Muscatine, IA
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
