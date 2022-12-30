 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

