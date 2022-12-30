Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.