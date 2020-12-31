It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 25.96. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.34. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.09. We'll see a low tem…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 17.72. 27 degrees is…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.04. Today's forecasted …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low near 10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?