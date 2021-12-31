 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

