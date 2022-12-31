The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
