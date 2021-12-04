 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

