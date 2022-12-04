Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.