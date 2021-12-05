Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mus…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…