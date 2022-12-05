The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
Nice warm up today, but a strong cold front arrives tonight. Get ready for lots of wind and a cold Saturday. We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear ski…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine reside…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine tomorrow. It looks…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 5…