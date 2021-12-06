 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM CST until MON 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

