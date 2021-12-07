 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 20 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

