Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.