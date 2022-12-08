Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
