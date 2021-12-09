Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.