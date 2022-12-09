Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.