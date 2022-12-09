Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
