Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
