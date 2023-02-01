It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered rain and snow showers in the state today as a cold front sweeps over us, but snow looks more widespread tonight through Saturday. Get the latest timing and snowfall amounts here.
Widespread light to moderate snow across the northeastern half of Iowa Saturday morning with heavy snow in spots. Find out how long the snow will stick around and how much more is expected here.
Snow flurries still flying around Thursday morning, then just cold and breezy. With a warm front arriving during the Friday morning commute though, snow is coming back. Get all the details here.
Light to moderate snow early Wednesday morning and already some snow-covered roads. Find out when the snow will peak, when it will end, and how much more will fall in our updated forecast.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Dry during the day today, but snow will return late tonight and continue into Wednesday evening. Find out when the activity will peak and how much snow is expected in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. S…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow …
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow in Iowa Wednesday and Thursday as the latest storm system works over us. From timing to snow totals, we've got everything you need to know in our latest forecast.