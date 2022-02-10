It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Musc…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Muscatine people should be prepared for tempera…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow.…
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temp…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Muscatine people should be …