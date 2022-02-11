Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
