Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.