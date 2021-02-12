Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -11.05. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.