 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -11.05. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dangers of falling ice in snowy cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News