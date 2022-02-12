It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Musc…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Muscatine people should be …
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low near 10F. Winds NW…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 15 to …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temper…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 35-degree low is foreca…