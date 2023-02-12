Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
