Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

