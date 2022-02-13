Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.