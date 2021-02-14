It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. -7 degrees is today's low. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
