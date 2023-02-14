Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.