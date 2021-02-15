Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.