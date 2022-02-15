Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

