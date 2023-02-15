Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
