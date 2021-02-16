 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

