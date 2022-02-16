Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Muscatine, IA
