It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 10-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
