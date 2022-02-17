Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 5-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 7:26 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.