It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. -7 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, wi…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low -2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will see a mix…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A -7-degree low is forec…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low -4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%…