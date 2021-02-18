 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

