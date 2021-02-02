 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

