It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 23.26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flow…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 14.06. 3 degrees i…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.91. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possib…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 26F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mp…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.53. A 27-degree l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.37. …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.