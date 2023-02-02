It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -3 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.