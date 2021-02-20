Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA

 Skip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

