It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. -7 degrees is today's…
Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 7-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 0-degree low is fore…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. A -7-degree low is forec…