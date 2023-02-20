Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Muscatine, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
Heavy snow and windy conditions today. Reduced visibility and lots of snow-covered roads are expected. Find out how much snow is forecast to f…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 deg…
Lots of rain around for Valentine's Day. We'll catch a break during the day Wednesday, but snow is expected to return during the evening hours…