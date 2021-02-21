It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Muscatine, IA
